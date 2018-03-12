Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) CEO Jeffrey Duchemin Sells 87,022 Shares

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 87,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $394,209.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. 144,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $160.45, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2,013.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 31.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 149,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 167,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors.

