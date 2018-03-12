Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,389. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $7,469.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $41,429.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tchernavia Rocker sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $66,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

