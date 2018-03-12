Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 1,252 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 349.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ali Salehpour sold 125,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $6,440,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 53,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,746 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $64,730.00, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $61.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.52 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company’s segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

