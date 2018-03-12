Hanesbrands (HBI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hanesbrands earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.3108197548575 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Hanesbrands ( HBI ) traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 5,765,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,208.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 72.30%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

