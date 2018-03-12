Halyard Health Inc (HYH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Halyard Health were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halyard Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Halyard Health by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Halyard Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Halyard Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 686,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,904,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Halyard Health alerts:

HYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Halyard Health Inc ( NYSE HYH ) opened at $48.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,267.65, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Halyard Health Inc has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.94 million. Halyard Health had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Halyard Health Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Halyard Health Inc (HYH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/halyard-health-inc-hyh-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Halyard Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halyard Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.