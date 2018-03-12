Halliburton (HAL) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 123,565 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $71,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $78,824.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,801.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,509 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

Halliburton (HAL) opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $41,110.00, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.59%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

