Halcyon Management Partners LP Has $232,000 Stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)

Halcyon Management Partners LP reduced its stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,736 shares during the quarter. Exela Technologies makes up approximately 0.0% of Halcyon Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Halcyon Management Partners LP’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 658.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 17th.

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA ) opened at $5.30 on Monday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

