Halcyon Management Partners LP Buys Shares of 582,626 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Halcyon Management Partners LP bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 582,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,880,000. Twenty-First Century Fox accounts for approximately 2.9% of Halcyon Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 420,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc ( FOX ) opened at $37.21 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $68,932.56, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

In related news, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 110,728 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $3,864,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,644.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

