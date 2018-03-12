Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Halcon Resources Co. (NYSE:HK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.32. Halcon Resources shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 3326805 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Floyd C. Wilson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,716.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darryl Schall acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,170,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,275 and sold 5,419,383 shares valued at $44,517,952. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

The stock has a market cap of $843.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 141.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

