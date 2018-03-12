Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $73.10 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 91,544 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $73,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NetApp by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NetApp by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $391,926.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp Inc. ( NASDAQ NTAP ) opened at $65.26 on Monday. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $17,484.64, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. NetApp had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.23.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

