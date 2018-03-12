Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( AVAL ) opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $2,970.35, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

