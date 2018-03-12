Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLDD. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD ) opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 65.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,596,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 633,921 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,714.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 315,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,054,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/great-lakes-dredge-dock-gldd-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company provides dredging services in the East, West and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. It operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.