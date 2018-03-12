Granite Oil (GXO) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) had its target price decreased by Raymond James Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Granite Oil from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Granite Oil from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Granite Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Granite Oil (GXO) opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of -1.07. Granite Oil has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$6.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Granite Oil’s payout ratio is -700.00%.

Granite Oil Company Profile

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and exploitation of oil and natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It owns and operates the Alberta Bakken oil pool in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as DeeThree Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Granite Oil Corp.

