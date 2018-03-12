Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) versus New York REIT (NYRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: GOV) and New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of New York REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and New York REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 4.28 $12.09 million $0.19 72.00 New York REIT $160.27 million 2.36 -$82.52 million N/A N/A

Government Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Government Properties Income Trust and New York REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Government Properties Income Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83 New York REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Government Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. New York REIT has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 272.22%. Given New York REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York REIT is more favorable than Government Properties Income Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York REIT has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. New York REIT does not pay a dividend. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 905.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Government Properties Income Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and New York REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Government Properties Income Trust 3.82% 1.22% 0.46% New York REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Government Properties Income Trust beats New York REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 73 properties (95 buildings). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 31 states and the District of Columbia, and contained approximately 11.4 million rentable square feet.

New York REIT Company Profile

New York REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of commercial real estate. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 19 properties, which aggregated 3.3 million rentable square feet. The Company holds interests in properties of various types, such as office, retail, hotel, parking and storage. The Company’s properties include Design Center, 416 Washington Street, 50 Varick Street, 1440 Broadway, One Worldwide Plaza, 256 West 38th Street, 229 West 36th Street, 333 West 34th Street, 367-387 Bleecker Street, 33 West 56th Street (garage) and 350 West 42nd Street.

