Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Golfsmith International in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Golfsmith International’s FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Golfsmith International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLF. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Golfsmith International from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Golfsmith International from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golfsmith International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of Golfsmith International ( NASDAQ GOLF ) opened at $23.01 on Monday. Golfsmith International has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Golfsmith International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Golfsmith International’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Golfsmith International by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,485,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,023 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Golfsmith International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,539,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 245,523 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Golfsmith International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 879,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 210,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Golfsmith International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Golfsmith International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/golfsmith-international-holdings-inc-golf-forecasted-to-post-q3-2018-earnings-of-0-21-per-share.html.

About Golfsmith International

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

Receive News & Ratings for Golfsmith International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golfsmith International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.