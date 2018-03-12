Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Golfsmith International in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Golfsmith International’s FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLF. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Golfsmith International from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Golfsmith International from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golfsmith International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.
Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Golfsmith International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Golfsmith International’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Golfsmith International by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,485,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,023 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Golfsmith International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,539,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 245,523 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Golfsmith International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 879,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 210,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Golfsmith International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Golfsmith International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the period.
About Golfsmith International
Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.
