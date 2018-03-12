Golfsmith International (GOLF) Rating Reiterated by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Golfsmith International’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golfsmith International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp set a $26.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Golfsmith International from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of Golfsmith International (GOLF) opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Golfsmith International has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Golfsmith International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Golfsmith International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Golfsmith International by 44.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,485,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golfsmith International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,678,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Golfsmith International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,539,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 245,523 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Golfsmith International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 879,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 210,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Golfsmith International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter.

Golfsmith International Company Profile

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

