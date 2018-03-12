Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE XOM) opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $315,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $73.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.36%.

In other news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 291,385 shares in the company, valued at $24,199,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,974,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,110 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 347,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

