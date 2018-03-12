Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $195.71 Million Holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (IJK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth were worth $195,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (IJK) opened at $227.04 on Monday. iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $230.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,040.00 and a PE ratio of 12.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

