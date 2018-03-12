Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 94,283 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $214,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,872,000 after buying an additional 581,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 423,247 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortive by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,364,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 385,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,013,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,996,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,332,000 after buying an additional 273,003 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE FTV) opened at $80.27 on Monday. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $57.98 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $27,936.50, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 94,283 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/goldman-sachs-group-inc-acquires-94283-shares-of-fortive-corp-ftv.html.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.