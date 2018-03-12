Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (DBK) a €15.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($19.14) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($20.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($18.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.63 ($18.06).

Shares of Deutsche Bank (FRA DBK) opened at €13.08 ($16.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,020.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($22.83).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

