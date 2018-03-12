Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. Golar LNG comprises approximately 4.8% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $28,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Golar LNG Limited ( GLNG ) opened at $29.10 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.30%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

