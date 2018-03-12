GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.98 Million

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $239,927.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $12.32 or 0.00136756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014551 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002777 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006706 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 1,797,704 coins and its circulating supply is 972,717 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte is an ASIC resistant PoW cryptocurrency using the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. “

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

