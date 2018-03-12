Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,652 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 650.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Globalstar by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Globalstar by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,031 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Globalstar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 545,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN GSAT) opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,150.00, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.62. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Globalstar news, CEO James Monroe III sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $44,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/globalstar-inc-gsat-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.