Global Opportunitie Harrington Purchases 50,000 Shares of BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX) Stock

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) insider Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

Global Opportunitie Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BNK Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, March 7th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 96,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$43,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Global Opportunitie Harrington purchased 131,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$60,490.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 34,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$15,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 506,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$232,760.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 151,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$69,690.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 138,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$64,860.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 52,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$24,440.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 522,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$234,900.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 497,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$243,530.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 53,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$27,030.00.

Shares of BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.16. BNK Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.54.

WARNING: “Global Opportunitie Harrington Purchases 50,000 Shares of BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/global-opportunitie-harrington-purchases-50000-shares-of-bnk-petroleum-inc-bkx-stock.html.

BNK Petroleum Inc is an international energy company. The Company is focused on finding and exploiting unconventional oil and gas resource plays. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada, Poland and Other. The countries included in Other segment are Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for BNK Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNK Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.