Global Medical REIT’s (GMRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a research note released on Thursday. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMRE. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE GMRE) opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15, a P/E ratio of -41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 304,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 345,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Medical REIT’s (GMRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/global-medical-reits-gmre-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-b-riley.html.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.