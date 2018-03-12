Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,394,953 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the February 15th total of 22,395,137 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,055,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $4,675,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,543.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $3,681,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,302,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,435 shares of company stock valued at $33,602,330 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.19 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

