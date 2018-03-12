Gigamon (GIMO) & Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Head-To-Head Review

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ: NINE) and Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and Gigamon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp 0 3 6 0 2.67 Gigamon 0 9 1 0 2.10

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp currently has a consensus target price of $30.61, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. Gigamon has a consensus target price of $40.94, suggesting a potential upside of Infinity. Given Gigamon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gigamon is more favorable than Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and Gigamon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp N/A N/A N/A $0.11 237.36 Gigamon $310.86 million 0.00 $49.43 million ($0.04) N/A

Gigamon has higher revenue and earnings than Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp. Gigamon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and Gigamon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp N/A N/A N/A Gigamon 2.75% 2.98% 2.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Gigamon shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gigamon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gigamon beats Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development. The enterprise software and related maintenance services segment is engaged in the development, distribution and sale of software products, the provision of customer maintenance services to end users, and the research and development of new enterprise software. The software development services segment is responsible for the development and integration of software in accordance with the customers’ specifications and requirements. The B2C e-commerce consists of food and grocery sales and services and targets Chinese consumers. Real estate development segment includes real estate development operations.

About Gigamon

Gigamon Inc. offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures. Its GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform enables security teams and information technology (IT) personnel to gain visibility into their IT infrastructure by forwarding selected traffic of interest from network, server and remote location infrastructure to security, management, analysis and compliance tools in a manner that is optimized for specific uses or functions.

