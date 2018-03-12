Gerresheimer (GXI) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GXI. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($79.01) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.70 ($108.27) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. equinet set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($83.95) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.85 ($86.24).

Gerresheimer (ETR GXI) opened at €67.00 ($82.72) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a 1-year high of €78.25 ($96.60). The stock has a market cap of $2,100.00 and a PE ratio of 20.87.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

