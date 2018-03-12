German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price target on German American Bancorp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.43, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.76 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 10.80%. equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $610,884. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $353,353.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,020 shares of company stock worth $610,180. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 50.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 49.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 313,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 39.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

