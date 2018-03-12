Gerdau (GGB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GGB. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Gerdau (NYSE GGB) opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0093 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gerdau by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 780,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,418,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 958,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

