Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,119 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, VP Michael Mason sold 36,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $4,835,274.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $757,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ ALNY) opened at $133.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $13,284.42, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

