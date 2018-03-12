Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,840 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,184,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,637,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,555,000 after buying an additional 1,162,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,030,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 1,099,278 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Litespeed Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 3,435,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,562.48, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.56. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.85%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genworth Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

WARNING: “Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/genworth-financial-inc-gnw-shares-bought-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc.html.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.