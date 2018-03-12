General Dynamics Co. (GD) Holdings Trimmed by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,547.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 1,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 24,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD) opened at $229.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $183.72 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,279.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.29, for a total value of $2,003,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.52, for a total value of $1,341,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $4,884,592. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $239.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

