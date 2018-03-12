Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) Insider Sells $25,800.00 in Stock

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (GENC) opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.68. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Get Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) alerts:

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 10.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) Insider Sells $25,800.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/gencor-industries-inc-de-genc-insider-sells-25800-00-in-stock.html.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. (DE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.