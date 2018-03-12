Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 389,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Howard Weil raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) opened at $49.01 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $199,940.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/gemmer-asset-management-llc-grows-position-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.