Gatcoin (GAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $11,456.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Gatcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00933876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003160 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010783 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00086249 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00169531 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin . The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io . Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Gatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

