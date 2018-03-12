Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 129,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. New Residential Investment makes up about 1.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after buying an additional 115,163 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 391,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,995,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) opened at $16.84 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $5,600.00, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

