GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 21,775 QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,810,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,812 shares of company stock worth $2,996,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vetr lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ QCOM) opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is -93.06%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

