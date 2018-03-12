Gabalex Capital Management LLC Has $39.50 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 11.3% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,760,000 after acquiring an additional 294,383 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Numeric Investors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,179,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,278,000 after acquiring an additional 280,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 575,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $25,916,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at $88.72 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $262,820.00, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.28 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

