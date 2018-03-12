G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “G-III is a leading manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. G-III’s owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, Vilebrequin, G. H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Eliza J and Jessica Howard. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Kensie, Jessica Simpson, Levi’s and Dockers brands. Through team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Hands High, Touch by Alyssa Milano. G-III also operates retail stores under the DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G. H. Bass, Vilebrequin, Calvin Klein Performance and Karl Lagerfeld Paris names. “

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen set a $32.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.45.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII ) opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,760.00, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,714,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 7,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,499.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 618,641 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,872,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,692,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/g-iii-apparel-group-giii-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.