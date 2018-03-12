FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Semafo Inc. (SMF) Issued By Desjardins

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Semafo in a research report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Desjardins also issued estimates for Semafo’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMF. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Semafo in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semafo in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.01.

Semafo ( TSE SMF ) opened at C$3.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,080.00, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.71. Semafo has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.50.

In other news, insider Martin Milette bought 30,000 shares of Semafo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$102,600.00.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company’s segments include Mana, Burkina Faso; Natougou, Burkina Faso, and Other exploration. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining activities, including exploration, development and operations. Its properties include Mana project, which is located in Burkina Faso that includes the satellite Siou and Fofina deposits; Natougou advanced gold deposit, which is located approximately 320 kilometers east of Ouagadougou, and consists of a drill database of over 170 diamond, 625 multi-purpose (reverse-circulation (RC) pre-collar and core tail) and 550 RC drill holes; Banfora project, which is located approximately 200 kilometers south west of Mana, and Nabanga project, which is located approximately 250 kilometers south-east of Ouagadougou.

