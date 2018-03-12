FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc Issued By KeyCorp (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRX. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group ( BRX ) opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,744.24, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.97 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.40%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

Brixmor Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Horgan acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,768.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 244.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

