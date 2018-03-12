FY2018 EPS Estimates for Korn/Ferry International Raised by SunTrust Banks (KFY)

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International (KFY) opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,802.48, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

