FY2018 Earnings Forecast for NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Issued By DA Davidson

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCI Building Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCI Building Systems’ FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NCI Building Systems ( NCS ) opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,137.66, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. NCI Building Systems has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

NCI Building Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $699,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,831.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $53,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at $558,355.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296,115 shares of company stock worth $141,263,459 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting.

