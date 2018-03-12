FunFair Price Tops $0.0456 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. FunFair has a total market cap of $209.94 million and approximately $909,476.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitfinex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00939542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003198 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00044217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00190200 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,605,074,689 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Bitfinex, Radar Relay, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.