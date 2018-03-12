Fulton Financial (FULT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ FULT) opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,409.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $206.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,973,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,632,000 after buying an additional 415,507 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,862,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,209,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 481,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,192,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/fulton-financial-fult-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy.html.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.