Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) PT Set at €81.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €81.00 ($100.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.10 ($110.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.50 ($91.98) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.16 ($96.50).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) opened at €65.90 ($81.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.47. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($74.27) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($98.77).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

