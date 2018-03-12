Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) opened at $18.43 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,683.77, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $419,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,958.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,179 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 47,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,081,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/freeport-mcmoran-fcx-price-target-increased-to-22-00-by-analysts-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.