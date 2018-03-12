Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

Fred Alger Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 187,867 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc ( NASDAQ:CSII ) opened at $25.90 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

