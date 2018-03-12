Fred Alger Management Inc. Acquires 35,328 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,328 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2,949.52, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 89.83%. The business had revenue of $189.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 386.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

